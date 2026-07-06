Charlie Kirk’s family attends hearing for suspect charged with his murder

The family of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk came face-to-face on Monday with his alleged killer as prosecutors laid out their evidence for the murder case against Tyler Robinson, 23, in a preliminary hearing.

Kirk, a key Trump ally and founder of youth organisation Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on 10 September 2025 as he spoke on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, kicking off an intense manhunt.

Authorities announced the arrest two days later of Robinson, who has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstructing justice and witness tampering.

Robinson has not yet entered a plea. Utah County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at a university event on 10 September 2025

The family of Kirk, a 31-year-old father of two, released a statement to local media in advance of Monday's proceedings, which are scheduled to last through Friday.

"Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father," said Kirk's widow, Erika, his parents, Robert and Kathryn, and sister, Mary. "Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children."

Kirk's parents and widow arrived at court separately on Monday.

"We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received," the family statement continued. "This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives.

"Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief."

Defense attorneys in previous hearings sought to exclude various evidence and unsuccessfully attempted to ban cameras from the courtroom during the preliminary proceedings that began on Monday. They have also asked Judge Tony Graf to take the death penalty off the table.

Robinson, wearing a light-coloured suit, sat between his attorneys at the defence table.

Prosecutors said that four law enforcement witnesses were expected to take the stand during the day.

Tyler Robinson, 23

Kirk was addressing a crowd from under a tent on 10 September as part of his American Comeback tour of college campuses, during which he invited attendees to debate him.

A shot rang out around 12.20pm as he was speaking about gun violence; Kirk slumped over to the side.

Bagley had been stationed on a building above and realised from the noise that it had come from a rifle, not a handgun.

He described a chaotic scene of people shouting and running and told the court that he was informed by law enforcement that a shooter had been taken into custody.

But he said he discovered suspicious evidence leading him to believe it might not be the right suspect.

Bagley said he found a screwdriver and an impression in gravel on a roof indicative of a sniper and then viewed security footage showing an individual dropping down and escaping from the area.

He described a telling impression the suspect had left behind.

"I could see the disturbance of gravel; to me, it looks like a sniper pad, a person that has been laying in a prone position, and you've got markings of elbows, knees and feet - where somebody was in the line of sight of where Charlie's tent was."

Defense attorney Kathryn Nestor voiced several objections throughout the prosecution's questioning of Bagley. She would have opportunities to question him and the other officers later in the hearing.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.