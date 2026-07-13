Irish police to engage with Jordanian force in murder investigation

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Irish police are set to engage with their Jordanian counterparts as part of a murder investigation, according to Ireland's justice minister.
Last Tuesday, gardaí (Irish police) said they responded to an incident at an address in Killarney, County Kerry, where a woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.
She was named locally as Jamey Carney, who was originally from New York but moved to the area about five years ago and lived with her daughter.
On Thursday, Gardaí said a man they were seeking to speak to about the murder had already left the jurisdiction.
Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTÉ Irish Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan said: "No matter where you are, the gardaí will seek to pursue you."
Gardaí said they are "engaging" with international law enforcement partners as part of their investigation.
Interpol and Europol have been alerted of the investigation, RTÉ reports.
'It obviously is difficult'
O'Callaghan also expressed his condolences to the family and friends of Jamey Carney.
He said that gardaí were pursuing a very clear line of inquiry.
The man, who is understood to be known to the victim, has not been named publicly by gardaí but they have described him as a "person of interest" in their investigation.
RTÉ has reported that the man took a bus to Dublin and then took a flight to the Middle East, where he is understood to be originally from.
There is no extradition treaty between Ireland and Jordan.
O'Callaghan added: "It obviously is difficult. I'm not going to try and make it sound easy. If he's in a country where we don't have an extradition agreement, it may be difficult to get him."
He said he had spoke to the Garda commissioner and they have "great connections with other police forces around the world".
"I know that they will be pursuing every line of inquiry to ensure that a person, if that person is charged with an offence, can be brought to justice here."
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