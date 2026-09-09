Your sacrifices will not be forgotten – John Boadu assures Wontumi

The campaign team of John Boadu has expressed its appreciation to Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, following his decision to endorse Mr Boadu’s bid for the National Chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), assuring him that his contribution and sacrifices to the party will not be forgotten.

Chairman Wontumi’s campaign team announced its support for Mr Boadu on Tuesday, September 8, describing him as the candidate best positioned to rebuild the NPP and help return it to power in the 2028 general election.

The endorsement, according to the Wontumi campaign, followed consultations and careful consideration of the party’s interests. Its Administrator, Denise Okyere Danso, said the team had decided to commit its grassroots network, organisational structures and political influence to Mr Boadu’s candidature.

Welcoming the decision, the John Boadu Campaign described the endorsement as a significant show of confidence in his leadership and a call for unity within the party.

But at the heart of the campaign’s response was a direct message of appreciation to Chairman Wontumi, particularly for his commitment to the NPP.

“At this defining moment, John Boadu wishes to assure Chairman Wontumi that his devotion, commitment and sacrifices for the Party will not be forgotten,” the campaign said.

The statement also thanked Wontumi’s campaign team for choosing what it described as the “unity and collective interest” of the NPP and for placing its confidence in Mr Boadu.

“To Wontumi’s Team, thank you for believing in John Boadu and for putting the unity and collective interest of the NPP first,” the campaign stated.

The Boadu campaign’s appreciation also extended to Chairman Wontumi’s current legal circumstances.

It pledged that a John Boadu-led NPP would work with the party’s flagbearer and its legal team to pursue “all legitimate legal avenues” in the pending appeal concerning Wontumi.

The campaign further said it would advocate for the earliest possible release of Chairman Wontumi, while making clear that any such efforts would be pursued in accordance with “the rule of law and due process.”

The pledge adds a significant dimension to the endorsement, with the Boadu camp linking Wontumi’s political contribution to its commitment to stand by him through the ongoing legal process.

Beyond the immediate National Chairmanship contest, the Boadu campaign said the support from Wontumi would contribute to a wider effort to rebuild the party, strengthen its structures and restore its electoral fortunes.

It said it looked forward to working with Wontumi’s team and the wider NPP membership to “rebuild our unity, strengthen our structures and restore the NPP to its winning ways”.

The campaign identified the broader objective as creating an “electorally formidable NPP” capable of securing victory for the party in 2028 and paving the way for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be sworn in as President in 2029.

It stressed that achieving that objective would require party members to put the collective interest ahead of individual ambitions.

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