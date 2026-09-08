John Boadu best positioned to return NPP to power in 2028 – Wontumi campaign

John Boadu

The campaign team of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has declared its support for John Boadu, describing him as the candidate best positioned to rebuild the party and return it to power in 2028.

In a press statement read on behalf of Chairman Wontumi on Tuesday, 8 September 2026, Administrator of the Wontumi Campaign Team, Denise Okyere Danso, said they decided to commit their grassroots network, organisational structures and political influence to Mr Boadu’s bid to become the NPP’s National Chairman.

According to him, the campaign’s leadership also visited Chairman Wontumi at the facility in Nsawam, where he is serving twenty years in prison over illegal mining in the country, on Friday, 4 September, before reaching its decision.

“The Wontumi Campaign has taken a firm and decisive position: to throw our full support, strength and political weight behind the candidature of Mr John Boadu for National Chairman,” he said.

He explained that the endorsement was neither casual nor motivated by political pressure, but represented a deliberate strategic decision intended to advance the collective interest and future of the NPP.

The campaign said its extensive grassroots network, combined with Mr Boadu’s institutional experience and knowledge of the party’s organisational structures, could create the political machinery required to revive the NPP.

“When grassroots strength meets institutional experience, and mobilisation is matched with organisation, the NPP becomes a formidable force for victory,” Mr Danso noted.

“We believe John Boadu is best positioned among the aspirants to lead the party back to its winning ways and to help build the political strength required to return Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to the presidency in 2028,” he claimed.

The campaign maintained that the NPP’s primary objective must be to regain power in 2028, stressing that achieving that goal would require unity, discipline, effective organisation and a clear sense of purpose.

It warned that factionalism and internal divisions could undermine efforts to rebuild and prepare the party for the next general election.

“There are moments in politics when leaders must choose between protecting their own corner and strengthening the entire house. We have chosen the house,” Mr Danso said.

The campaign consequently directed its regional and constituency structures, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives, communicators, volunteers and supporters to rally behind Mr Boadu.

“Wherever you organised for Wontumi, organise for John Boadu. Wherever you mobilised for Wontumi, mobilise for John Boadu. Wherever you stood for Wontumi, stand for John Boadu,” he urged.

Despite declaring its support for Mr Boadu, the campaign said the endorsement should not be interpreted as an attack on other aspirants.

It pledged to campaign vigorously without resorting to insults, intimidation or unnecessary attacks, noting that the party would have to unite after the internal contest to pursue its broader political ambitions.

“Internal democracy must never become internal warfare,” the campaign cautioned.

It called on all aspirants and their supporters to conduct themselves in a manner that would leave the NPP stronger and better positioned to contest the 2028 elections.

READ ALSO: John Boadu files nomination for NPP National Chairman race

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