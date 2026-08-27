John Boadu files nomination for NPP National Chairman race

Audio By Carbonatix
Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has officially filed his nomination to contest the party’s National Chairman position.
Mr Boadu submitted his nomination at the NPP’s national headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra on Thursday, August 27, ahead of the party’s national executive elections scheduled for October 3.
He was accompanied by the Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa, the MP for Trobu, the NPP Volta Regional Chairman and several former MPs, who joined him to demonstrate their support for his candidature.
Mr Boadu is among several candidates seeking to lead the party as National Chairman, a position that has attracted significant interest ahead of the elections.
His nomination comes after a recent Global InfoAnalytics survey identified him as the frontrunner in the race.
The survey, released on August 20, showed Mr Boadu leading former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko and former NPP National Chairman Paul Afoko among NPP voters.
Mr Boadu polled 27 per cent, compared with 15 per cent for Mr Agyarko and 10 per cent for Mr Afoko.
However, 47 per cent of respondents did not indicate a preferred candidate, leaving a significant pool of undecided voters who could influence the outcome.
Mr Boadu also recorded the highest favourability rating among the three leading candidates, with 61 per cent of respondents viewing him favourably and 12 per cent unfavourably, giving him a net favourability rating of 49 per cent.
Mr Agyarko recorded a 50 per cent favourable rating against 17 per cent unfavourable, while Mr Afoko had 50 per cent favourable and 18 per cent unfavourable ratings.
Regional figures also showed Mr Boadu leading among the three named candidates in several regions, including Bono East, Greater Accra, North East, Northern, Upper East and Central.
Mr Agyarko remained competitive in some of these regions, recording 23 per cent in Bono East, 22 per cent in Greater Accra and 21 per cent in the Central Region.
While the survey gives Mr Boadu an early advantage, the high number of undecided voters suggests the race remains open as candidates intensify their campaigns ahead of the October 3 elections.
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