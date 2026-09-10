NPP NEC meets today to discuss and approve party’s position paper on Constitution Review proposals

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to meet today to consider and approve the party’s position paper on proposed amendments to Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

The meeting follows the completion of a review of the Constitution Review Committee’s (CRC) report and the government’s position on the proposed amendments.

The NPP’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Policy Committee undertook the review and prepared a position paper outlining the party’s views on the recommendations.

The document has subsequently been submitted to the party’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the NEC for consideration and adoption.

The NEC’s meeting is expected to determine the party’s final position on the proposed constitutional changes before it is communicated to the Ghanaian public.

Among the major proposals under consideration are a five-year presidential and parliamentary term, the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), an increase in the size of Parliament from 275 to 300 members and a reduction in the minimum age for presidential candidates from 40 to 35.

The government has also backed proposals to allow Ghanaians with dual citizenship to contest parliamentary elections, abolish the death penalty and give all members in good standing of political parties equal voting rights in the selection of parliamentary and presidential candidates.

The NPP has said its review was informed by its participation in the national constitutional review process, during which it made submissions to the CRC.

In a statement dated August 28, the party said its Constitutional and Legal Affairs Policy Committee had completed a “detailed review” of both the CRC report and the government’s response.

The party said it remained committed to a transparent, inclusive and orderly constitutional review process that protects Ghana’s democracy, strengthens constitutional institutions and promotes political stability and development.

Following the NEC’s consideration and approval, the NPP is expected to formally announce which of the proposed amendments it supports, rejects or wants modified.

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