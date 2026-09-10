NPP NEC meets today to discuss and approve party’s position paper on Constitution Review proposals

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to meet today to consider and approve the party’s position paper on proposed amendments to Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.
The meeting follows the completion of a review of the Constitution Review Committee’s (CRC) report and the government’s position on the proposed amendments.
The NPP’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Policy Committee undertook the review and prepared a position paper outlining the party’s views on the recommendations.
The document has subsequently been submitted to the party’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the NEC for consideration and adoption.
The NEC’s meeting is expected to determine the party’s final position on the proposed constitutional changes before it is communicated to the Ghanaian public.
Among the major proposals under consideration are a five-year presidential and parliamentary term, the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), an increase in the size of Parliament from 275 to 300 members and a reduction in the minimum age for presidential candidates from 40 to 35.
The government has also backed proposals to allow Ghanaians with dual citizenship to contest parliamentary elections, abolish the death penalty and give all members in good standing of political parties equal voting rights in the selection of parliamentary and presidential candidates.
The NPP has said its review was informed by its participation in the national constitutional review process, during which it made submissions to the CRC.
In a statement dated August 28, the party said its Constitutional and Legal Affairs Policy Committee had completed a “detailed review” of both the CRC report and the government’s response.
The party said it remained committed to a transparent, inclusive and orderly constitutional review process that protects Ghana’s democracy, strengthens constitutional institutions and promotes political stability and development.
Following the NEC’s consideration and approval, the NPP is expected to formally announce which of the proposed amendments it supports, rejects or wants modified.
Latest Stories
-
Tariq Lamptey suffers another injury setback at QPR
25 seconds
-
PRESEC, Augusco and Accra Academy battle for 2026 NSMQ crown today
16 minutes
-
GH₵12 cement price increase: GPHA clarifies attribution to port congestion
18 minutes
-
Pythagoras won’t balance your books
20 minutes
-
Pay me by Sept. 11 or face the court – Kow Essuman demands salary, benefits from Finance Minister
39 minutes
-
Bawumia’s destiny lies in the hands of God; not you – Muslim Forum for Peace and Unity replies Rev. Owusu Bempah
41 minutes
-
NPP NEC meets today to discuss and approve party’s position paper on Constitution Review proposals
47 minutes
-
Today’s frontpages: Thursday, September 10, 2026
54 minutes
-
Ghana Garden and Flower Show returns on Sept 11 with focus on green jobs, business and wellbeing
55 minutes
-
Titus-Glover camp says Mustapha Salam wasn’t pressured to withdraw from National Organiser race
57 minutes
-
Ghana’s acclaimed Christian – Muslim unity bigger than Owusu Bempah’s hatred and bigotry – Muslim Forum for Peace and Unity
59 minutes
-
Karpowership lights up young minds on International Literacy Day
1 hour
-
Banking sector NPLs fall to GH¢19.9bn as asset quality improves
1 hour
-
Republic Bank Ghana, UPSA sign strategic MoU to advance professional development and industry-academia collaboration
1 hour
-
MTN 30th Anniversary CEO Invitational Golf Tournament set to tee off at Achimota
1 hour