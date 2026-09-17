Truth buried to the ground will resurrect – GPCC President on National Cathedral

President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, has described the renewed debate over the National Cathedral as part of a process that could ultimately strengthen the project.

His comments come amid fresh controversy over the project, following the sector minister’s position during his vetting that he is not opposed to the National Cathedral and believes it must happen.

The comments have reignited debate over the project, with segments of the public questioning whether the state should remain involved, particularly given the NDC’s position on the Cathedral while in opposition.

But Rev Prof. Frimpong-Manso says the renewed conversation should not be interpreted as the death of the idea.

“Someone has said that truth buried to the ground will resurrect; that is our Lord Jesus Christ,” he said on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday.

He drew a parallel between the controversy surrounding the Cathedral and the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“It was a Friday when he was brutally murdered, bruised, and crucified. The whole world thought that that was the end. But then, then came Sunday morning early in the morning when he rose up from the death, and he now lives forever, and we expect that he is coming.”

According to him, opposition and scrutiny can ultimately help establish the strength of an idea if it is logical, fair and true.

“So this is normal and very natural. If something is logical, it is fair, it is true, chastising it, opposing it, you know, fighting against it, all these things will bring the best out of it.”

He likened the National Cathedral to gold or a diamond that gains value through refinement.

“So, to me, the National Cathedral is like gold. When it is dug from the ground, basically it’s nothing, or like a diamond. But when it goes through refining processes, which are purification processes, it comes back and shines brighter.”

Rev Prof. Frimpong-Manso said he welcomed the renewed debate because it gives stakeholders an opportunity to examine the project from different perspectives.

“For me, what has happened is good. I’m glad that the conversation has not ended, and at the end of the day, all Ghanaians will see that all things work together for good to them that love God and those who have been called according to his purpose.”

He also welcomed the current government’s support for the project and expressed confidence that continued dialogue could produce a stronger outcome.

“So I think I’m glad that it is back. I’m glad that the current government, with its, you know, its leaders, are all supporting it, and I know through this milling and refining process, through this dialogue, pros and cons, we will get the best out of the situation.”

He stressed that, in his view, the idea behind the National Cathedral remains alive.

“I’m glad that the idea of the cathedral is not dead.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.