Football

Jordan Ayew, Yirenkyi feature as Ghanaian trio exit Carabao Cup

Source: Daniel Koranteng  
  16 September 2026 10:53pm
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Jordan Ayew came off the bench in the 58th minute as Sheffield United were eliminated from the Carabao Cup in the third round following a defeat to lower-league Fleetwood Town.

Ayew, who joined the Championship side earlier this month, is continuing his return to full fitness after spending the entire pre-season without a club following the expiration of his Leicester City contract in July.

Meanwhile, Ghana midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi was handed his first start in two weeks for Coventry City as they suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Aston Villa in the same competition.

Yirenkyi played 73 minutes before making way for experienced Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka.

Fellow Ghana international Brandon Thomas-Asante was an unused substitute and continues to struggle for regular playing time, having last started for Coventry against Arsenal on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

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