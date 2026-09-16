Jordan Ayew, Yirenkyi feature as Ghanaian trio exit Carabao Cup

Audio By Carbonatix
Jordan Ayew came off the bench in the 58th minute as Sheffield United were eliminated from the Carabao Cup in the third round following a defeat to lower-league Fleetwood Town.
Ayew, who joined the Championship side earlier this month, is continuing his return to full fitness after spending the entire pre-season without a club following the expiration of his Leicester City contract in July.
Meanwhile, Ghana midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi was handed his first start in two weeks for Coventry City as they suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Aston Villa in the same competition.
Yirenkyi played 73 minutes before making way for experienced Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka.
Fellow Ghana international Brandon Thomas-Asante was an unused substitute and continues to struggle for regular playing time, having last started for Coventry against Arsenal on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.
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