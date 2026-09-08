‘I didn’t think twice’ – Ayew delighted to join Sheffield United

New Sheffield United signing Jordan Ayew has opened up about his delight at joining the Blades.

The Ghana captain signed a one-year deal with Chris Wilder’s side on Tuesday, bringing his wealth of experience in English football to the Championship club.

Speaking in his first official interview, Ayew revealed that a call from Wilder played a key role in convincing him to make the move.

“It feels really good, and I’m pleased to be here. The manager and the club made a huge effort to bring me in as quickly as possible. Everything happened pretty quickly.

“The manager called me last week, and the feeling was mutual. I didn’t think twice, and I’m here.

“The most important thing is for us to make an impact and have a good season.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.