Football | National

Jordan Ayew prioritised Europe over going to Saudi Arabia – Henry Asante Twum

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  8 September 2026 1:06pm
Jordan Ayew
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The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has revealed that Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew turned down an opportunity to move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Black Stars captain was released by Leicester City following the end of his contract last season and has been a free agent at the end of the campaign.

Jordan is said to be closing in on a move to English Championship side Sheffield United for the 2026/27 season after reportedly being approached by several clubs.

"The only thing I know is that I speak to him a lot. And the last time I spoke with him, he said he was still considering some offers. When a player is free, a lot of agents reach out. Some of the calls even came to my phone, and I spoke to him about it. But in the end, he has a team that always helps him make the right steps and take the right decisions," Asante Twum said on TV3.

"The last time I had a conversation with him, he said he wasn’t going to rush his return. He wants to take his time and make the right decision." He said to me that he would like to stay in Europe because, in times like this, everybody is telling players to go to Saudi for the money.

"It’s not as if offers didn’t come from there, but he said he wanted to continue in Europe. His main thought and idea was to ensure he makes the right decision, and that decision will come when he is ready."

While awaiting confirmation for his next club, Jordan has been training at Nania Park to stay in shape with the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers not too far away.

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