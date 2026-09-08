‘Jordan Ayew can have an impact here’ – Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder believes Jordan Ayew has what it takes to make a great impact at the club following his arrival.

Ayew signed for the club for the 2026/27 season, joining as a free agent following his contract expiration at Leicester City.

The 34-year-old started all four games as Ghana reached the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, after helping them qualify for the tournament.

Speaking about the Black Stars captain, Wilder said, "I spoke last week about being close to getting someone in from the free agent market, and things did move quite quickly, so I am really pleased to have Jordan with us," he said.

"We're talking about someone here with bags of experience from right at the top level of the game. Only a few months ago he was captaining Ghana in the World Cup, so he's someone with real pedigree.

"He did well at this level last season in difficult circumstances and has played all across the front positions during his career, which gives us plenty of options.

"We used the free market to great effect last season, and we believe Jordan can come in and have an impact here just like Pat (Bamford) and Jaïro (Riedewald) did."

Ayew has more than 500 competitive games under his belt in a career that has seen him represent Marseille, Sochaux, Lorient, Aston Villa, Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

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