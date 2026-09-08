Football | National

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew signs for Sheffield United

Source: Daniel Koranteng  
  8 September 2026 2:30pm
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Sheffield United have signed Jordan Ayew on a free transfer, with the EFL Championship side announcing the deal on Tuesday.

Ayew left Leicester City in July following the expiration of his contract and has now secured a return to the Championship, signing a one-year deal with the Blades.

Sheffield United boss Wilder commented: "I spoke last week about being close to getting someone in from the free agent market and things did move quite quickly so I am really pleased to have Jordan with us.

"We're talking about someone here with bags of experience from right at the top level of the game. Only a few months ago he was captaining Ghana in the World Cup, so he's someone with real pedigree.

"He did well at this level last season in difficult circumstances and has played all across the front positions during his career which gives us plenty of options.

"We used the free market to great effect last season, and we believe Jordan can come in have an impact here just like Pat (Bamford) and Jaïro (Riedewald) did."

The Blades will be counting on the experience of the 34-year-old Ghana captain to help turn around their poor start to the season, with Sheffield United managing just one win from their opening five games.

Ayew brings more than a decade of experience in English football, having played for Aston Villa, Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Leicester City in the Premier League.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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