Jordan Ayew ruled out of Ghana’s AFCON qualifiers

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew has been ruled out of the Black Stars’ upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire and Gambia after suffering a groin injury.

The 35-year-old forward picked up the injury during Sheffield United’s defeat to Stoke City over the weekend.

Ayew reported to the Black Stars camp on Monday night, but after undergoing further assessment by the team’s medical staff, he was ruled out of both qualifiers.

Ghana will begin its 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign against Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday before returning to Accra to face Gambia next Tuesday.

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