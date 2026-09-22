Career opportunity: Senior Geologist sought for key mining role

Audio By Carbonatix
A reputable mining company in Ghana is seeking to recruit an experienced and highly capable Senior Geologist to support its mine geology, resource development, infill drilling, Mineral Resource, grade control, mine planning and technical reporting workstreams.
The successful candidate will play a key role in strengthening geological data quality, improving orebody knowledge, supporting updated Mineral Resource work, coordinating drilling and assay programmes, and ensuring that geological outputs are translated into practical mine-planning and operational decision-making.
See details below. Application Deadline is October 7, 2026.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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