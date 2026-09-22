Events | Mining | National

Career opportunity: Senior Geologist sought for key mining role

  22 September 2026 5:55pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A reputable mining company in Ghana is seeking to recruit an experienced and highly capable Senior Geologist to support its mine geology, resource development, infill drilling, Mineral Resource, grade control, mine planning and technical reporting workstreams.

The successful candidate will play a key role in strengthening geological data quality, improving orebody knowledge, supporting updated Mineral Resource work, coordinating drilling and assay programmes, and ensuring that geological outputs are translated into practical mine-planning and operational decision-making.

See details below. Application Deadline is October 7, 2026.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group