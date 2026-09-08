Football | National

‘I can’t wait to get started’ – Jordan Ayew after signing for Sheffield United

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  8 September 2026 3:23pm
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Ghana international Jordan Ayew says he is looking to get his Sheffield United career started after completing his move to the Championship side.

The 34-year-old officially joined the club on Tuesday, September 8, signing a one-year deal with the Blades until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Ayew had been without a club since his deal with Leicester City expired at the end of the 2025/26 season, playing in the Championship.

"I am just here to help the boys to have a great season and to be successful; that's the most important thing, and obviously to make the fans happy and enjoy the season," he said in his first interview with the club.

"I can't wait to get started. I had been working because I knew I would get another opportunity at some point. Obviously, the Blades came, and I took it. I feel good; I feel okay. Hopefully I can get started as soon as possible."

Ayew has more than 500 competitive games under his belt in a career that has seen him represent Marseille, Sochaux, Lorient, Aston Villa, Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

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