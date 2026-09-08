‘I can’t wait to get started’ – Jordan Ayew after signing for Sheffield United

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana international Jordan Ayew says he is looking to get his Sheffield United career started after completing his move to the Championship side.
The 34-year-old officially joined the club on Tuesday, September 8, signing a one-year deal with the Blades until the end of the 2026/27 season.
Ayew had been without a club since his deal with Leicester City expired at the end of the 2025/26 season, playing in the Championship.
"I am just here to help the boys to have a great season and to be successful; that's the most important thing, and obviously to make the fans happy and enjoy the season," he said in his first interview with the club.
"I can't wait to get started. I had been working because I knew I would get another opportunity at some point. Obviously, the Blades came, and I took it. I feel good; I feel okay. Hopefully I can get started as soon as possible."
Ayew has more than 500 competitive games under his belt in a career that has seen him represent Marseille, Sochaux, Lorient, Aston Villa, Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Leicester City.
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