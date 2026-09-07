Jordan Ayew close to EFL Championship move as Sheffield Utd talks intensify

Jordan Ayew is closing in on a move to the English Championship, with several clubs reportedly keen to secure the Ghana captain’s signature.

The 34-year-old has been a free agent since July following the expiration of his contract with Leicester City.

Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley have all reportedly made approaches for the experienced forward, but Sheffield United appears to be the most likely destination at this stage.

Ayew has spent the past 11 years playing in England, including significant spells in the Premier League with Aston Villa, Swansea City, Crystal Palace and, most recently, Leicester City.

The Ghana captain could now be set for a return to the Championship as he looks to continue his long-standing career in English football.

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