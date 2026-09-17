GPCC president says National Cathedral idea is not dead

President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, says the idea of Ghana’s National Cathedral remains alive despite the renewed controversy surrounding the project.

His comments follow fresh debate over the cathedral after the sector minister, during his vetting, indicated that he was not opposed to the project and believed it must happen.

That position has triggered public reaction, particularly over whether the state should be involved in the project. The debate has also revived questions about the National Cathedral and the NDC's position, which opposed aspects of the project while in opposition.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday, Rev Prof. Frimpong-Manso said the renewed debate should not be viewed as the end of the project.

“Someone has said that truth buried to the ground will resurrect; that is our Lord Jesus Christ.”

He said opposition and criticism could ultimately help strengthen an idea that had come under intense scrutiny.

“So to me, the National Cathedral is like gold. When it is dug from the ground, basically it’s nothing, or like a diamond. But when it goes through refining processes, which are purification processes, it comes back and shines brighter.”

Rev Prof. Frimpong-Manso said he was pleased that the conversation around the cathedral had continued.

“So, for me, what has happened is good. I’m glad that the conversation has not ended, and at the end of the day, all Ghanaians will see that all things work together for good to them that love God and those who have been called according to his purpose.”

He said the current administration’s position had also given the Christian community reason to remain engaged in the conversation.

“I think I’m glad that it is back. I’m glad that the current government, with its, you know, its leaders, are all supporting it, and I know through this milling and refining process, through this dialogue, pros and cons, we will get the best out of the situation.”

The GPCC President said the ongoing discussions should continue.

“I’m glad that the idea of the cathedral is not dead.”

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