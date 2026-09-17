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National Cathedral will emerge stronger from controversy – GPCC President

Source: Abubakar Ibrahim  
  17 September 2026 2:21am
A miniature of the proposed National Cathedral under construction
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President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, believes the controversy surrounding the National Cathedral project will ultimately make it stronger.

His comments come amid renewed debate over the stalled project after Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, reaffirmed his support for the idea while raising concerns about aspects of its implementation.

President John Mahama has also said he is not opposed to a National Cathedral but has raised concerns over its financing, location and the demolition of properties to make way for the project.

A technical committee has since been established by Christian leaders to examine funding, location and other issues surrounding its future.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday, Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso said the renewed scrutiny should not be viewed as the end of the project.

“Someone has said that truth buried to the ground will resurrect; that is our Lord Jesus Christ.”

He compared the current situation to the Christian belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, arguing that opposition and criticism can ultimately strengthen a sound idea.

“So this is normal and very natural. If something is logical, it is fair, it is true, chastising it, opposing it, you know, fighting against it, all these things will bring the best out of it.”

For him, the National Cathedral can emerge from the controversy stronger.

“So to me, the National Cathedral is like gold. When it is dug from the ground, basically it’s nothing, or like a diamond. But when it goes through refining processes, which are purification processes, it comes back and shines brighter.”

Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso said he welcomed the continued public discussion, insisting that the project should not be considered dead.

“So, for me, what has happened is good. I’m glad that the conversation has not ended, and at the end of the day, all Ghanaians will see that all things work together for good to them that love God and those who have been called according to his purpose.”

He said he was encouraged by the current government’s position on the project and expected the ongoing discussions to help produce a better outcome.

“I’m glad that the idea of the cathedral is not dead.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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