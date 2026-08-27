Ayariga pledges to mobilise funds for National Cathedral if approved

Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga

Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has pledged to explore ways of mobilising funds for the construction of the National Cathedral if approved by Parliament and the project receives the backing of the Christian community and President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Ayariga made the commitment when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

He said although he had reservations about the way the project was implemented in the past, he supported the idea of establishing a national cathedral for Ghana’s Christian community.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with the idea, but I think it was a good idea that was badly implemented,” he said. Mr Ayariga also disclosed that he had concerns about the location selected for the project.

“I want to assure this House that if I am approved, I will engage the leadership of the Christian Community and if they want to still have it, I will engage with the President and if it is his wish, I will mobilise funds [for] its construction,” he said.

Mr Ayariga said Ghana’s deeply religious character made places of worship an important part of national life, pointing to the widespread presence of churches, mosques and other religious facilities across the country.

He therefore said he saw no fundamental problem with the concept of a National Cathedral.

He stressed, however, that he had concerns about aspects of the project’s implementation, including its location.

Mr Ayariga said any decision on the future of the project should follow consultations with the Christian community and the President before steps are taken towards its completion.

Forensic report on National Cathedral is ready, undergoing review

Meanwhile, the long-awaited forensic audit report into the National Cathedral project has been completed and submitted to the Attorney General for review.

Minister of State for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu disclosed in August that the forensic audit was commissioned after an earlier audit by Deloitte and Touche uncovered financial irregularities but did not establish the full extent of the issues or identify those responsible.

“Deloitte and Touche audited the financial reports of the National Cathedral, which revealed financial irregularities, but it didn’t tell all the issues,” he said.

He explained that the government subsequently commissioned a forensic examination to determine who was responsible for the irregularities and whether the transactions in question were lawful.

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