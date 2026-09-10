DKM boss Delle K. Martin withdraws from Nandom NPP primaries

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of DKM Microfinance Company and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart in Nandom, Delle K. Martin, has withdrawn from the party’s parliamentary primaries in the Nandom Constituency.
In a statement issued on Thursday, September 10, Mr Martin said his decision followed careful reflection and extensive consultations with his family, elders, friends, associates and party members.
“After careful reflection and extensive consultations... I have decided to withdraw my intention to contest the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries for the Nandom constituency,” he stated.
He said his decision to step aside was intended to promote unity and advance the long-term interests of the NPP and the Nandom Constituency.
Nandom primaries now a three-horse race
Mr Martin’s withdrawal leaves three aspirants in the race for the NPP parliamentary ticket in Nandom:
- Ambrose Dery – former Interior Minister and former Member of Parliament for Nandom
- Alex K. Mohl – Development Consultant
- Sylvester Isaing – Legal Practitioner
Mr Martin has pledged his support for whoever emerges as the party’s candidate, saying he would work with the eventual winner to support NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2028 general election.
“I will support any of the contestants that will emerge as a candidate of the NPP to partner Dr Bawumia to win the 2028 general election. May the best aspirant win,” he said.
He also appealed to his supporters to respect his decision and support the eventual winner of the primaries.
“I remain committed to contributing to the growth and welfare of Nandom and to working within the party for a brighter future for our people,” he added.
Reaffirming his commitment to the NPP, Mr Martin said his withdrawal was not a departure from the party, indicating that he could seek the parliamentary ticket in the future.
“I will come back to contest next time for I remain a card-bearing member of the Great NPP,” he said.
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