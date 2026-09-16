Raphinha hat trick in Barcelona’s 7-goal rout of Santander

Barcelona thrashed Racing Santander 7-2 on Wednesday to make it seven wins at the start of a season for the first time in their history.

It was yet another scintillating Camp Nou show from Barcelona, who re-established their three-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga.

Raphinha scored a hat trick, two coming from the penalty spot, as Barcelona led 4-1 at halftime.

João Cancelo began yet another Barcelona goal glut with a spectacular 25-yard strike, and another long-range effort from the Portuguese deflected off Asier Villalibre and was credited as an own goal.

Gabriel Jesus and Lamine Yamal -- who had failed to convert a first-half penalty -- completed the rout.

Maguette Gueye and Yassir Zabiri provided Santander with some cheer, but Barcelona were rampant and have now scored 33 goals this season at a rate of nearly five per game.

Yamal threatened in the first 20 seconds and Dani Olmo dragged wide before Cancelo crashed a 25-yard piledriver off the underside of the bar.

Karim Adeyemi failed to beat Julen Agirrezabala in a one vs. one situation, and Olmo chipped wide after Yamal played a wonderful ball into his path with the outside of his right foot.

But Raphinha was soon brought down by Pedro Filipe, who was perhaps fortunate to avoid a red card as he raked the Brazilian's ankle, and he sent Agirrezabala the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Santander profited from their first shot on goal after 30 minutes with Gueye keeping his composure at the end of a slick one-touch move.

But Barcelona were quickly in cruise control as Cancelo's 30-yard bullet flew in off Villalibre after 36 minutes and the two-goal cushion was restored.

Santander were then punished for a slack pass in midfield and Rodri took advantage as Adeyemi and Olmo found space to set up Raphinha, who passed the ball into the corner.

Filipe then brought down Adeyemi to concede a second penalty and, having switched penalty taker, Yamal stepped up only to see his kick lack the power to trouble Agirrezabala, who pushed the ball aside comfortably.

Yamal hit a post after the break before Wojciech Szczesny was caught dawdling on the ball to gift Zabiri a second for Santander after 65 minutes.

Barcelona were almost immediately awarded third penalty as Iker Luque felled Adeyemi, and this time Raphinha grabbed the ball to complete his hat trick.

Brilliant footwork and balance from Yamal put Jesus through 11 minutes from time and the Brazilian finished in style.

Still, Barcelona were not done as Adeyemi waltzed through a tired Santander defence and set up Yamal for the goal his overall performance deserved.

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