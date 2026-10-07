Annoh-Dompreh brokers talks as Zoomlion pledges support for Adipa communities

Concerns over waste disposal at the Adipa Engineered Landfill Site have taken a new turn following a stakeholder engagement involving residents, traditional authorities, local government officials and waste-management operators.

The engagement, facilitated following interventions by the Minority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has resulted in a package of measures to address concerns raised by communities affected by the landfill operations.

Residents of Adipa and neighbouring communities had raised concerns over the transportation of waste from parts of Accra to the landfill site.

They expressed concerns about potential environmental and public health impacts and called for greater consultation and measures to protect the communities hosting the facility.

The concerns prompted Mr Annoh-Dompreh to push for direct engagement among residents, traditional authorities, local government officials, and the companies involved in waste management operations.

The Aburihene and Adontenhene of the Akuapem Traditional Council, Otubour Gyan Kwasi, subsequently convened the stakeholder meeting on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

The meeting brought together Mr Annoh-Dompreh, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, of which Zoomlion Ghana Limited is a subsidiary, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Municipal Chief Executives of Akuapem South and Nsawam-Adoagyiri, traditional leaders, community representatives and other stakeholders.

The discussions focused on the impact of landfill activities and the support required by communities in the area.

Dr Agyepong acknowledged the concerns raised by residents and assured them of the company’s commitment to working with the communities and traditional authorities to address the issues.

He also apologised for the failure to engage the affected communities earlier.

As part of the response, he announced several interventions, including the construction of a health centre and the provision of a water project for the affected communities.

The company also pledged to undertake community-wide fumigation and periodic health screening for residents of Adipa and surrounding communities.

Dr Agyepong further announced educational support for beneficiaries from the eight affected communities to pursue studies in Russia.

He said the company would continue to assess the needs of the communities and take further steps where necessary.

The commitments were welcomed by the traditional authorities, who called for cooperation among the company, residents and other stakeholders to ensure their implementation.

17-member committee formed

A 17-member committee has been established to oversee the implementation of the proposed interventions and provide accountability.

Dr Agyepong is a member of the committee, while the Chief of Nsawam, Nana Kofi Sarh, has been authorised by the Aburihene to chair it.

Members of the committee pledged to work to ensure that the agreed projects directly benefit the affected communities.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh, who had earlier raised concerns about the waste situation and called for proper consultation with host communities, welcomed the outcome of the engagement.

He commended Dr Agyepong for personally meeting residents and listening to their concerns.

The MP stressed that waste management remains an important public responsibility, but said that decisions involving the transportation and disposal of large quantities of waste must be accompanied by meaningful consultation with traditional authorities, local assemblies, and affected residents.

He said the concerns raised by residents should not be interpreted as opposition to waste management.

Rather, he said they represent a legitimate demand for responsible practices, community engagement and protection of residents’ health and the environment.

The stakeholder engagement has established a framework for addressing concerns at Adipa, with the newly constituted committee expected to monitor the implementation of the commitments and sustain dialogue among stakeholders.

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