Barcelona close to deal for Arsenal’s Jesus

Barcelona are closing in on a move for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus worth £8.6m (10m euros).

A deal for the Brazil international is believed to be at an advanced stage and, while the finer details still require finalising, the transfer is expected to be completed before Tuesday's deadline.

Napoli had shown an interest in Jesus, but the 29-year-old is set to join last season's Spanish league champions and will travel for a medical on Monday.

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022, scoring 32 goals and adding 22 assists in 123 appearances for the Gunners.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that Jesus was not training with the squad before Monday's Premier League game against Aston Villa (20:00 BST).

When asked whether that meant Jesus was leaving, Arteta said: "Personal situations, whatever they are, I think it's clear."

Jesus would be Barcelona's third signing from a Premier League club this summer, following the arrivals of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle and Rodri from Manchester City.

Earlier this week, Barcelona's pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez - also an Arsenal target - appeared to end as sources told BBC Sport that Atletico would not negotiate with their Spanish rivals.

Meanwhile, Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli is set to travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a medical with Al-Hilal.

It is believed a deal of at least £50m has been agreed for the 25-year-old Brazil international, after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made clear he is not in his plans.

It is understood that Martinelli will sign a four-year contract, with Al-Hilal offering wages thought to be significantly higher than his reported £ 180,000-per-week deal at Arsenal.

Analysis: Could Jesus' injury history be a problem?

By Elizabeth Conway, Spanish football reporter

It looked as though Barcelona were not planning to sign another striker in the event of failing to capture Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid, who continue to make a deal extremely difficult.

However, the unexpected availability of Gabriel Jesus has changed Barca's approach. The Brazilian was not initially part of the club's plans, but the circumstances surrounding his situation at Arsenal have opened the door to a move.

Barcelona have taken advantage of the fact that he is no longer as prominent in Arsenal's squad as he has been, especially with Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres now ahead of him in the pecking order.

With Jesus' Arsenal contract running until the summer of 2027, the club are willing to consider his departure for a fee rather than losing him on a free transfer next year.

The main question surrounding the move to Barca is Jesus' injury history. He has suffered significant knee problems during his time at Arsenal. An anterior cruciate ligament injury to his left knee, suffered in January 2025, kept him out for 10 months.

None of these necessarily means Barcelona will abandon their long-term interest in Alvarez.

Following Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres' departures from the club, Barcelona wanted to add a natural centre-forward to their attacking options. Jesus offers something different from a traditional number nine, with his ability to operate across the front line and contribute to the build-up making him an attractive option for Hansi Flick.

If the deal is completed, Flick will be adding a highly experienced forward to his squad. Jesus made 27 appearances for Arsenal last season in all competitions, scoring six goals, while his six-season spell at Manchester City produced 236 appearances and 95 goals.

For Barca, the move represents a relatively low-cost opportunity to add experience, versatility and Premier League pedigree to their attack.

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