Football

Ruthless Raphinha inspires Barcelona to Feyenoord win

Source: BBC  
  10 September 2026 12:25am
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Raphinha continued his remarkable goalscoring start to the season with another double as Barcelona turned on the style against Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Former Arsenal and Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus got off the mark with his first Barcelona goal late in the game, by which point his fellow Brazilian had given the home side a tight grip.

In-form Raphinha produced an outrageous moment of skill to take out two opponents before calmly stroking his side into a third-minute lead.

That was Raphinha's seventh goal in five games, with the former Leeds United player finding the back of the net in all five matches this season.

Feyenoord are managed by Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was a Champions League winner in 2005-06 with Barcelona, and the Dutch side had appeals for a penalty waved away when Anis Hadj Moussa went down inside the box in the 20th minute.

Moments later, Barcelona doubled their lead through Karim Adeyemi's 20-yard curling finish into the top right corner, which the summer recruit from Borussia Dortmund celebrated with a trademark backflip celebration.

Barcelona's third came when Raphinha fired across the keeper in the 57th minute after a well-timed run - his eighth goal of the campaign and the third time in five games he has scored twice.

Free-scoring Barcelona added a fourth with Lamine Yamal's 77th-minute free-kick, but they are still seeking a first clean sheet in the competition since April 2025, after substitute Sem Steijn grabbed an 82nd-minute consolation.

Barca added a fifth through Gabriel Jesus, who arrived from Arsenal at the start of the month and headed in his new team's 22nd goal in five games this season.

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