Barcelona comfortably beat Athletic as Rodri makes debut

Raphinha continued his strong start to the season as he helped Barcelona make it two wins from two in La Liga with a victory over Athletic Club at Spotify Camp Nou.

The Brazil winger scored a wonderful goal - his third of the campaign - when he rounded Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon before Fermin Lopez secured the victory with eight minutes to go.

Rodri also made his debut for Barcelona following his £65m move from Manchester City as a second-half substitute.

Barcelona started on top at home as they looked to build on an opening victory against Elche.

Hansi Flick's side had a number of early chances with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha both going close.

Former Leeds winger Raphinha, who had earlier hit the post, broke the deadlock in the 37th minute when he got past Athletic keeper Simon before finding the net after a through ball from Pedri.

Athletic Club were struggling to create but Nico Williams shot wide from just outside of the area before the break.

Anthony Gordon had a chance after the restart but he fired over the bar from inside the area.

Lopez then had an effort well saved by Simon before Spain midfielder Rodri made his debut for Barcelona as he replaced goalscorer Raphinha just past the hour mark.

Barcelona secured the three points when Lopez benefitted from some bad Athletic defending to score from close range and Flick's side made it a winning start at home this season.

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