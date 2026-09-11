Barca’s Rodri apologises over Valencia ‘weak’ comments

Barcelona midfielder Rodri says he has apologised to the entire Valencia squad after television cameras appeared to catch him describing the La Liga strugglers as "very weak".

Rodri reportedly made the comment to Barcelona team-mates Pau Cubarsi and Raphinha while sitting on the bench after being substituted during his side's 5-0 league win against Valencia on Sunday.

The result at Mestella Stadium left Valencia bottom of the table with no wins in their first four matches.

Though the footage has no audio, broadcaster Movistar claimed they lip-read the 30-year-old former Manchester City player saying: "They're really weak. They haven't got past the halfway line."

Fans and sections of the Spanish media accused Rodri, who won the golden ball as Spain won the 2026 World Cup, of being disrespectful.

"I apologised to my friend and colleague Jose Gaya [Spain defender and Valencia captain] and to the entire squad as well," Rodri said after Barcelona's 5-1 win against Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"I also want to make it clear that it was simply an expression of surprise - anyone watching the video can see that.

"At no point did I intend to mock anyone or take a difficult moment for a team out of context. Quite the opposite - we all want Valencia to return to where it belongs in the league, it is one of the best clubs in the competition. I simply wanted to say that.

"I would also add that it was a private conversation; I think we should all learn a bit more from this, as things really do get taken out of context sometimes. But at no point did I mean any disrespect. My apologies to Valencia."

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