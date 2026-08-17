Rodri ready for ‘excitement again’ after Barca complete £65m deal

Spain World Cup winner Rodri said he is ready to "feel that excitement again" after completing his move to Barcelona from Manchester City.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has signed a four-year contract at the Nou Camp after Barcelona agreed to pay a fee in the region of £65m, returning to Spanish football for the first time since he left Atletico Madrid in 2019.

"I'm very happy and excited about this new stage in my career. It's a fresh challenge, a chance to experience new things and feel that excitement again," Rodri said.

"I've come to a hugely ambitious club that really suits my personality, so I'll try to help in every way I can to achieve our objectives this season."

On the prospect of playing under German manager Hansi Flick, Rodri said: "I'm happy to have a coach who I think will bring a lot to my career. It's a style that I think is somewhat different from what I've experienced before, so it will be enriching and help me grow as a player."

Rodri, 30, leaves City after seven seasons at the club, having made 298 appearances and won 12 major honours, including four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three EFL Cups and the Champions League in 2023.

His final two seasons at the club were disrupted by injury but he returned to his best form in this summer's World Cup, being named player of the tournament as Spain lifted the trophy for the second time.

In a farewell message to City fans, Rodri said: "I am leaving the club with a huge sense of pride about what we have achieved and gratitude too for so many amazing memories.

"What we have done together in these years is something both very special and unforgettable.

"City didn't just make me a grow as a player. They made me grow as a human. I saw my brother graduating from Manchester Metropolitan University. I could see my girlfriend working for the NHS. Manchester shaped my whole life."

Rodri was into the final 12 months of a contract he signed with City in 2022, and although the Premier League side wanted to give him an extension, talks did not yield a result.

Real Madrid looked best placed to sign the midfielder, but sources told BBC Sport Barcelona had Rodri's approval to open negotiations with City.

Speaking to Spanish radio in March about the prospect of joining Real Madrid, former Atletico player Rodri said: "There are more players who have taken that path. Not directly, but over time. You can't turn down the best clubs in the world."

However, Real Madrid ended their interest and after City rejected Barcelona's opening offer of £38.5m, an agreement was reached for a figure well in excess of that initial approach.

On Monday, Rodri flew to Barcelona and told journalists at the airport that it is a "dream" to play for the Catalan side.

It has been a summer of upheaval for City - Pep Guardiola stepped down as manager after a decade in charge, while long-serving players John Stones and Bernardo Silva both departed when their contracts expired.

Silva joined Real Madrid and could face Rodri in El Clasico.

City have also sold defenders Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji this summer, as well as goalkeeper James Trafford.

They are also close to completing the sale of Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders to Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah.

City spent £116m to sign England midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, and are in advanced talks with Lille over a move for teenage Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

BBC Sport understands Enzo Maresca's side have also not given up hope of signing Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez.

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