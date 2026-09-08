‘Judge me on my commitment, not whom I supported during presidential primary’ – Sylvester Tetteh to NPP

Audio By Carbonatix
New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary hopeful, Sylvester Tetteh, has urged party members to assess his commitment to the party rather than the candidate he supported during the last presidential election.
Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Monday, September 7, Mr Tetteh said internal contests should not be allowed to create lasting divisions within the party, stressing that the NPP needs every member to unite behind the common goal of returning to power.
“Judge me on my commitment to the party, not on whom I supported during the presidential election. We need everybody in the party to win power,” he said.
Mr Tetteh said he had remained genuine in his political conduct and would not pretend about his views or actions to win favour within the party.
“I’m not a person who fakes things. Internal contests will come and go, but the party will remain forever,” he said.
The NPP is scheduled to elect its national officers on October 3, 2026, in Kumasi, with Mr Tetteh contesting for the position of General Secretary.
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