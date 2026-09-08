Beach Soccer AFCON 2026Q: 60 players called up as Ghana steps up preparations

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana's Beach Soccer national team has stepped up preparations for the 2026 CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with a total of 60 players selected for screening ahead of a crucial first-round clash against Nigeria.
The players have been drawn from the two zones across the country and will report in two batches as the technical team begins the process of identifying the strongest possible squad for the continental qualifying campaign.
The first batch of 30 players, drawn from Zone I, will report for a screening exercise at Laboma Beach on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.
The second batch will undergo their screening at Keta Beach on Thursday, September 10, as the selection process continues.
The group will subsequently be trimmed down, with the selected players entering an intensive preparation programme ahead of Ghana's highly anticipated two-legged qualifier against Nigeria.
Ghana will travel to Nigeria for the first leg, scheduled to take place between September 18 and 20, before hosting the return fixture between September 25 and 27, 2026.
The winners of the first-round ties will advance to the second stage, where they will join 12 exempted teams. The resulting teams will then battle through the next phase of the qualifiers for places at the continental finals.
Sixteen nations will compete for seven available places at the CAF Beach Soccer AFCON Senegal 2026, with hosts Senegal already guaranteed qualification.
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