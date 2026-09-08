Gender Minister meets AU Commissioner over gender, social protection agenda

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has held a bilateral meeting with the African Union Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Amma Twum-Amoah, in Addis Ababa.
The meeting, held on the sidelines of Ghana’s participation in the Africa Care Forum, focused on finalising the workplan for the AU Champion on Gender and Development Issues and strengthening collaboration between Ghana’s Gender Ministry and the African Union Commission.
The discussions also covered maternal health and cervical cancer, with both sides recognising the need for stronger collaboration to complement interventions in the health sector.
Particular attention was given to strengthening social protection systems, advancing women’s empowerment and improving community mobilisation to address vulnerabilities affecting women and girls.
Dr Lartey and the AU Commissioner further discussed the need for coordinated interventions to tackle the social and economic challenges confronting vulnerable populations across Africa.
The engagement underscored the importance of stronger Ghana-AU cooperation in promoting gender equality and protecting the rights and well-being of women and girls.
The Minister was accompanied by Ghana’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in Ethiopia, the Deputy Ambassador and the Director of the Department of Gender at the Ministry, among others.
Latest Stories
-
Republic closes case against Kwabena Adu-Boahene and two others
7 minutes
-
Afrodancehall prodigy TMBwoy debuts new album “Chapter one”
20 minutes
-
Chance for Childhood calls for increased funding for inclusive education in Ghana
20 minutes
-
Twelve girls participate in Egli Studios’ maiden Besties Camp
26 minutes
-
MFWA launches GH¢544,000 Legal Support Fund for journalists facing SLAPPs in Ghana
33 minutes
-
Ho tricycle riders defy Assembly’s directive not to charge new fares
38 minutes
-
North Korea and Russia open first road bridge linking both countries
38 minutes
-
Sadio Mane, Achraf Hakimi make 2026 Ballon d’Or shortlist
50 minutes
-
John Boadu best positioned to return NPP to power in 2028 – Wontumi campaign
1 hour
-
B5 Plus urges import bans on goods Ghana can produce
1 hour
-
Ballon D’or: Three Africans make 2026 Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year shortlist
1 hour
-
Tuesday downpour causes extensive damage to properties in Berekum Municipality
1 hour
-
Music Beef: When rivalry sells, fans fight, and the industry pays
1 hour
-
Mahama calls for stronger support for women’s football
1 hour
-
‘No Ghanaian should pay’ – Health Minister warns health workers against charging for Free Primary Healthcare
1 hour