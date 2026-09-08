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Gender Minister meets AU Commissioner over gender, social protection agenda

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  8 September 2026 9:26am
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Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has held a bilateral meeting with the African Union Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Amma Twum-Amoah, in Addis Ababa.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of Ghana’s participation in the Africa Care Forum, focused on finalising the workplan for the AU Champion on Gender and Development Issues and strengthening collaboration between Ghana’s Gender Ministry and the African Union Commission.

The discussions also covered maternal health and cervical cancer, with both sides recognising the need for stronger collaboration to complement interventions in the health sector.

Particular attention was given to strengthening social protection systems, advancing women’s empowerment and improving community mobilisation to address vulnerabilities affecting women and girls.

Dr Lartey and the AU Commissioner further discussed the need for coordinated interventions to tackle the social and economic challenges confronting vulnerable populations across Africa.

The engagement underscored the importance of stronger Ghana-AU cooperation in promoting gender equality and protecting the rights and well-being of women and girls.

The Minister was accompanied by Ghana’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in Ethiopia, the Deputy Ambassador and the Director of the Department of Gender at the Ministry, among others.

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