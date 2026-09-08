Foreign Ministry repatriates nearly 7,000 distressed Ghanaians since 2025 – Ablakwa

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has facilitated the repatriation and evacuation of 6,936 Ghanaians facing difficult circumstances abroad since 2025, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed.
Mr Ablakwa said the government, working with its international partners, initially repatriated 4,972 distressed Ghanaians from several countries, including Libya, Cambodia and Kuwait.
The figure rose to 6,936 when the recent evacuation of 1,964 Ghanaians from South Africa was included.
“At my media briefing yesterday [Monday], I also disclosed that, working with our partners since 2025 to date, we have repatriated 4,972 Ghanaians in distress from multiple countries, including Libya, Cambodia and Kuwait,” he said in a social media post on Tuesday, September 8.
“If you add the recent evacuations from South Africa of 1,964 Ghanaians, we have cumulatively brought back home 6,936 of our compatriots,” he added.
The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare and dignity of Ghanaian citizens, irrespective of where they reside.
“We shall always rise to the challenge and protect the dignity and welfare of Ghanaians everywhere in the world,” Mr Ablakwa stated.
He added: “A Ghanaian under threat amounts to all of us under threat.”
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