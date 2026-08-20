Ghanaian defender David Oduro set to leave Barcelona for Aston Villa

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian left-back David Oduro is set to leave Barcelona permanently, with Aston Villa in talks to sign the 20-year-old before the transfer deadline.
Oduro has emerged as the English club's leading target, with Villa considering a move that would see the defender continue his development away from England.
Villa are planning to send him on loan to French Ligue 2 side FC Annecy if the transfer is completed.
Portuguese second-tier club Tondela are also monitoring the situation, but Villa are currently the club closest to securing Oduro's services.
The proposed move would bring an end to Oduro's two-year spell with Barcelona.
However, the Spanish club are seeking to protect their long-term interest in the Ghanaian by retaining 50% of his future rights.
Oduro joined Barcelona in August 2024 after the Spanish giants announced his signing on a three-year contract.
He was subsequently assigned to Barça Atletic, the club's reserve side, which was competing in Spain's third tier.
The defender made his debut for the reserves in November 2024, featuring against Real Sociedad B in the Primera Federación.
He came on at half-time for Alexis Olmedo in a match that ended 1-1.
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