Police arrest suspects over Buipe, highway robberies and weapons trading

Man in handcuffs

The Ghana Police Service has arrested suspects linked to a series of armed robberies in Buipe, Tamale and Mion, a highway robbery on the Accra-Kumasi road, and the alleged illegal trading in firearms.

The cases form part of seven major breakthroughs recorded by the Service following weeks of coordinated intelligence-led operations across the country.

Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), briefing the media on Monday, said the operations had resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the recovery of firearms, ammunition and other exhibits.

He revealed that the Northern Regional Police Intelligence Directorate had arrested three suspects in connection with a series of armed robberies in Buipe, Tamale and Mion.

The suspects, Yacouba Oumar, Abdul Alhassan Kudus and Abdul Rahman Haruna alias Saaga, allegedly belong to a gang operating with two AK-47 assault rifles and a pump-action gun along the Fumbisi-Yagaba road.

The IGP said the gang also sold stolen motorbikes to contacts in Tamale and Savelugu, adding that the three suspects were allegedly responsible for the robbery and murder of a mobile money vendor at Fofulso, near Damango Junction, earlier in 2026.

He said the suspects were in Police custody assisting investigations, while efforts were ongoing to arrest their remaining accomplices and retrieve the weapons.

In another case, the IGP explained that Alhaji Imoro Beliko, also known as Alhaji Yacouba, Masaji, Muimen or Yakubu, 60, the alleged mastermind behind the Buipe Cattle Market robbery and murder, died during a Police operation.

The suspect, who was also a trader at the market, was alleged to have contracted robbers and supplied them with weapons to attack people carrying large sums of money to the market.

Mr Yohuno said on June 29, 2026, two mobile money vendors at the Buipe Cattle Market in the Savannah Region were attacked, with the robbers making away with GH¢430,000.

Initial investigations led to the arrest of Yacouba Oumar, 28, and the recovery of a pump-action gun, five live BB cartridges and a single-barrel gun believed to have been used in the robbery.

The IGP said on September 5, 2026, the Police Intelligence Directorate Headquarters received information on the whereabouts of Alhaji Imoro Beliko.

He said a team proceeded to the cattle market area and placed him under surveillance; however, he attempted to escape, was shot and later died from his injuries.

Intelligence operations had since been intensified in the area to ensure the safety of traders and other community members.

The IGP said the Police had also arrested Obotan, alleged leader of a gang linked to the highway robbery on the Enyiresi-Sekyere stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway on August 18, 2026.

He said the suspect’s biological mother, who allegedly concealed the weapon used in the robbery in her house, was also arrested, together with Issaka Napson, identified as the supplier of weapons to the gang, Issaka Majeed and Majeed Huzeifa.

A 14-year-old juvenile, who allegedly served as a lookout for the robbers, was also arrested.

The operation resulted in the recovery of the pump-action gun allegedly used in the robbery.

A search of the suspects’ residences led to the recovery of one Adler pump-action gun, one double-barrel gun; three single-barrel guns; two AA cartridges; one locally manufactured pistol; three cutlasses; two pairs of handcuffs; two jack knives; one canister of pepper spray; one pinch bar; one ammunition pouch; one tactical vest; and one unregistered Royal 125 motorbike.

The IGP said all the suspects were in Police custody assisting investigations, while efforts were ongoing to arrest the remaining suspect, Tanko.

He said a separate intelligence operation by the Office of the Special Operations Assistant to the IGP into the trading of firearms led to the arrest of five suspects between June and July 2026.

The suspects are Munkaila Yusif alias Karyima, 34; Abdulai Fatawu Boniface, 32; Abdallah Imrana Gomda, 43; Sualesu Sheriffa, 20; and Ibrahim Adams alias Ibru, 35.

They have since been remanded into lawful custody by the Accra Circuit Court, with the case adjourned to Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Mr Yohuno said the Police recovered eight AK-47 assault rifles, one SMG rifle and two foreign pistols.

He said other suspects who were on the run were being pursued to face the law.

The IGP commended officers who participated in the operations for their dedication and professionalism in protecting life and property.

He urged the public to report information on suspects still at large to the nearest Police station or to call the Police Emergency Line on 191, and assured them that all information would be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.