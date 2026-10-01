Zimbabwe tycoon Wicknell Chivayo and wife killed in helicopter crash

Prominent Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife have been killed in a helicopter crash that left six people dead, his family have confirmed.

The helicopter came down in the Marondera rural area, about 70km (43 miles) east of the capital, Harare, on Wednesday evening. Police said all six people on board died.

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo confirmed the deaths of the 43-year-old businessman and his wife Lucy Muteke to state broadcaster ZBC, saying the family was devastated by the tragedy.

Chivayo was known for his lavish lifestyle, close ties to some African presidents and lucrative government contracts that had repeatedly attracted scrutiny.

He had denied allegations of wrongdoing linked to his business dealings.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the aircraft crashed at about 17:00 local time (15:00 GMT) and had six occupants, but authorities did not immediately identify all those on board. Two of the six were pilots, according to government officials.

ZBC reported that the group was travelling from Gandami in Chikomba, where Chivayo and his wife were building a rural home, when the helicopter crashed at Kudenga Farm about 40 minutes after take-off.

"We are at a loss for words after the tragic news," the family spokesperson, told the ZBC.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, and police said investigations were under way. Emergency services were sent to the scene on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, government spokesman Nick Mangwana confirmed the crash, saying the helicopter was carrying "a prominent businessman, three other passengers and two pilots".

"Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash," Mangwana posted on X.

On Thursday, aviation officials led by Transport Minister Felix Mhona arrived at the crash site, where investigators recovered the aircraft's intact black box as they began investigating.

"Preliminary findings show that fuel spilled on impact, followed by a fire that burnt the grass at the crash site," said George Mashababe, director general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.

"The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained."

Despite serving several years in prison after being convicted of fraud in 2004, Chivayo went on to build a successful business career, mostly through government contracts.

He was the managing director of Intratrek Zimbabwe and had built a high public profile through his philanthropy and displays of wealth on social media.

Among his best-known business ventures was a $172m (£128m) solar power project in Gwanda awarded to Intratrek by the state-owned Zimbabwe Power Company. The project became the subject of years of legal disputes.

He also came under scrutiny over the procurement of materials for Zimbabwe's disputed 2023 elections. Zimbabwe's anti-corruption commission investigated allegations surrounding contracts awarded to South African company Ren-Form but closed the inquiry in 2025, saying it had found no evidence linking Chivayo or the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to wrongdoing.

Widely known as "Sir Wicknell", Chivayo frequently used the title publicly and on social media, although he was never given a British knighthood.

He was also known for giving away luxury cars and large sums of money to musicians, religious leaders and other public figures, often publicising the gifts on social media.

In a statement, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he had met Chivayo after a cabinet meeting just a day before his death, when the businessman shared some of his plans for Zimbabwe.

"We are all shattered by this unexpected, sudden demise of so young a family," Mnangagwa said, describing Chivayo as "consummately philanthropic", saying his family had "touched so many lives" through their acts of charity and generosity.

Mnangagwa said Chivayo's death had left him "personally numbed" and in "great shock".

His connections extended beyond Zimbabwe.

Kenya's President William Ruto, who had previously appeared in public with Chivayo, paid tribute to him as a "dear friend" and sent condolences to the families of those killed.

"I will remember him for his friendship, his energy and his deep conviction in the possibilities of our continent," Ruto added.

Kenyan opposition figures had questioned Chivayo's repeated access to Ruto and State House.

He frequently publicised his access to African leaders, posting photographs of meetings with presidents including Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema, South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa and Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan, as well as Eswatini's King Mswati III.

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