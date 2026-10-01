National Ambulance Service treats 8 casualties after Avenor fire in Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Ambulance Service (NAS) says it has treated eight casualties after a fire broke out at the Duraplast Factory at Avenor in Accra on Thursday, October 1.
The Greater Accra Regional Command of NAS said it swiftly deployed personnel to the scene to provide emergency pre-hospital care and support other emergency agencies managing the incident.
In a statement, NAS said the “Accra City Ambulance Station was the first NAS team to arrive at the scene, with additional support from the Ridge and Stadium Ambulance Stations.”
It said that a total of 18 personnel were deployed to support the emergency response operation, noting that two casualties were recorded after a poly tank fell on them during the incident.
“Both individuals were promptly assessed, stabilised and transported by NAS personnel to the Holy Trinity Hospital for further medical management,” the statement said.
The statement further said that NAS personnel also attended to a woman who collapsed at the scene, saying that following immediate assessment and treatment by NAS personnel, she regained consciousness.
It said that five other casualties who sustained minor burns and trauma-related injuries also received medical care at the scene.
“So far, a total of eight casualties have received medical attention from the National Ambulance Service,” NAS stated.
The Service said its teams remained at the scene and were working with other emergency response agencies as firefighting and recovery efforts continued.
“NAS remains on the ground, collaborating closely with partner emergency response agencies as firefighting and recovery efforts continue,” the statement added.
The Service commended the emergency responders involved in the operation, describing their efforts as essential to protecting lives and property.
It also urged the public to cooperate with emergency personnel.
“The public is advised to keep access routes clear for emergency vehicles, avoid unnecessary movement within the affected area and comply with directives from emergency responders to facilitate efficient emergency operations.”
NAS said further updates would be provided as more verified information becomes available.
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