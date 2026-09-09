Police record seven major breakthroughs in crime fight 

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno

The Ghana Police Service has recorded seven major breakthroughs in its fight against violent crime following weeks of coordinated intelligence-led operations across the country.

The operations targeted suspected robbery gangs and individuals linked to murder, bank and highway robberies, attacks on gold dealers and mining communities, and the illegal trading in weapons.

Briefing the media on Monday, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), said special intelligence teams were deployed to affected areas, in collaboration with regional police commanders, to undertake targeted operations, all of which had proved successful.

He said the operations resulted in the arrest of some suspects and the recovery of firearms, ammunition and other exhibits.

The cases involved the arrest of a suspect in connection with the murder of Dr Jesse Amuah and Mrs Elizabeth Amuah Esi, the couple who were reported missing in April 2026; the arrest of suspects allegedly involved in robbery attacks on banks and bank customers in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi; and the dismantling of a robbery gang operating in Wassa Akropong, Diaso, Dome, Abofour Camp and the Manso enclave.

These resulted in the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of three AK-47 rifles and 357 rounds of ammunition.

Other cases included the arrest of three suspects in connection with robbery cases in Buipe, Tamale and Mion; the arrest of the alleged mastermind behind the Buipe Cattle Market robbery and murder; the arrest of a gang leader and other suspects in connection with a robbery incident on the Enyiresi-Sekyere road, with one pump-action gun retrieved.

Five suspects were also arrested for alleged illegal weapons trading, resulting in the recovery of eight AK-47 assault rifles.

The IGP commended officers who participated in the operations and continued to discharge their duties with dedication and professionalism to protect life and property.

He said their commitment remained central to the success of police operations and assured personnel that the Police Administration would continue to recognise and reward hard work across Ghana.

The IGP also expressed appreciation to President John Mahama and the Government for logistical support for Police operations, including the provision of armoured vehicles and pick-ups, which he said had been instrumental in the successes recorded.

He commended the public for providing credible and timely intelligence, urging them to give information on suspects still at large to the nearest police station or call the Police Emergency Line on 191.

The IGP assured the public that all information would be treated with the strictest confidentiality and commended the media for its continued support in disseminating Police messages and promoting public safety and accountability.

He issued a stern warning to criminals that the Ghana Police Service, under his leadership, would sustain operations and pursue them wherever they fled or hid.

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