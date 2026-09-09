Illicit political funding and vote buying: A threat to Ghana’s democracy

Illicit political funding refers to money or other resources provided to political parties or candidates through illegal, undisclosed or improper means. This may include funds from undisclosed sources, the misuse of public resources, proceeds from corruption, or other forms of financial support that violate electoral laws and regulations.

Political parties and candidates need resources to organise campaigns, communicate their policies and engage voters. However, when political funding is obtained or used through illegal or opaque means, it can create an uneven playing field, encourage corruption and weaken public confidence in the democratic process.

In Ghana, the growing influence of money in politics has become an important concern for democratic governance. Research by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has pointed to the rising cost of political campaigns and the challenges created by opaque sources of political financing. CDD-Ghana reported that the estimated cost of running for Parliament had risen significantly, reaching about GH¢4 million in its 2021 study.

The problem goes beyond the amount of money spent. It is also about where the money comes from, how it is spent, and whether political actors and candidates can be held accountable for it. Ghana's existing legal framework requires political parties to disclose information on their sources of funds, but concerns remain about gaps in the regulation and disclosure of individual candidates' campaign financing.

Vote buying presents another serious dimension of the problem. When voters are offered money, goods or other inducements in exchange for their political support, the ballot risks becoming a transaction rather than an expression of citizens' free choice.

The danger is that political competition can gradually become a contest of financial strength rather than ideas, policies, leadership and competence. Wealthier candidates or those with access to powerful financial networks may gain advantages over others, making political participation more difficult for people without significant financial resources.

This can also affect who is able to participate in politics. The increasing cost of political competition can discourage qualified young people, women and other groups from contesting elections, potentially narrowing the range of voices represented in democratic institutions. Recent national consultations on political finance reform have similarly raised concerns about the growing monetisation of political competition and its implications for inclusive participation.

More importantly, illicit political funding and vote buying are not simply election problems; they threaten the foundation of democracy.

When money determines who wins an election, the people's power to freely choose their leaders is weakened. When candidates or political parties depend heavily on undisclosed or questionable sources of funding, there is also a risk that financial backers may expect political or economic benefits in return. This can undermine accountability and create opportunities for corruption after elections.

Political financing therefore cannot be separated from the quality of governance that follows an election. A system in which political actors are accountable for how they raise and spend campaign funds is essential to building trust in public institutions.

Ghana already has laws governing political party financing, but enforcement and regulatory gaps remain a concern. CDD-Ghana has recently called for a more comprehensive framework covering party and candidate financing, campaign expenditure, third-party financing, disclosure requirements, abuse of incumbency and enforcement. It has also proposed a standalone Political Finance Law.

However, laws alone will not solve the problem.

Political parties and candidates must demonstrate a genuine commitment to transparent and responsible financing. Electoral and state institutions must be adequately equipped to monitor compliance and enforce sanctions where violations occur. Civil society organisations and the media must continue to investigate and educate the public, while citizens must be encouraged to reject inducements and demand accountability from political actors.

Traditional and religious leaders also have an important role to play in shaping public attitudes, particularly at the community level. Their influence can help reinforce the message that elections should be about choosing leaders based on their ideas, integrity, competence and ability to serve—not on what they can offer voters financially.

Citizens, too, have a responsibility. Vote buying survives partly because it can become normalised within communities. If citizens collectively reject the idea that their votes are commodities to be exchanged for money or gifts, the political incentive for such practices can begin to weaken.

Protecting Ghana's democracy requires a shared commitment. Political parties, candidates, electoral institutions, civil society organisations, traditional leaders, the media and ordinary citizens all have a role to play in promoting free, fair, transparent and accountable elections.

Democracy is ultimately about the power of citizens to freely choose their leaders and hold them accountable. That power must not be bought.

The fight against illicit political funding and vote buying is therefore not only about protecting the integrity of elections. It is about protecting the very principle that every citizen's voice should carry equal value in determining the future of the country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.