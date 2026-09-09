Man found dead in suspected suicide at Assin-Amoabeng

Fifty-two-year-old spiritualist Baba Ibrahim, popularly known as Alhaji Nagode, has been found dead in a suspected suicide at Assin Amoabeng, a suburb of Nyankomasi Ahenkuro in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

According to the deceased’s 14yearold daughter, the incident occurred at about 0640 hours on Monday.

She said her father asked her to take her younger sibling to school and return for money to buy food, and within 30 minutes after leaving, she returned home and discovered her father hanging with a rope around his neck.

The teenager raised the alarm, which drew community members to the scene.

Ibrahim, a farmer and spiritualist, was also known locally for his advocacy against illegal mining and environmental degradation.

He was also involved in a court case with a man from the community, and the matter was due to be heard on Tuesday.

He is survived by seven children, the youngest of whom is five years old.

The Assembly Member for the area, Mr Ekow Sadique Aidoo, told the Ghana News Agency the incident had been reported to the police.

At the time of filing the report, the body was being conveyed to the morgue by the police.

A police source said investigations had begun to unravel the cause of the incident.

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