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3.8% of Ghanaian adults have considered suicide – WHO

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  11 September 2026 5:45am
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The World Health Organisation (WHO) says 3.8 per cent of adults in Ghana have considered suicide, while 2.3 per cent have attempted suicide, highlighting the need for stronger prevention and support systems across the country.

WHO Country Representative to Ghana, Dr Fiona Braka, disclosed the figures in Accra during the launch of activities marking the 2026 World Suicide Prevention Day.

She said findings from the 2023 Ghana STEPS Survey also showed that suicidal thoughts were common among young people, making targeted interventions particularly important.

“Every suicide is a tragedy that has profound social, emotional, and economic consequences for families, for friends, for workplaces, and for communities. In Ghana, the recent evidence highlights the need for continued action,” Dr Braka said.

She called for intensified efforts to prevent suicide, particularly among young people and other vulnerable groups.

Dr Braka also commended the government and Parliament for decriminalising attempted suicide in March 2023, describing the reform as a shift from punishment to care and compassion.

“This important reform marked a significant shift from punishment to care and compassion, recognising that suicide and suicidal behavior are public health and mental health concerns that require support, treatment, and protection of human dignity,” she said, urging stakeholders to strengthen support systems and ensure people at risk receive appropriate care and protection.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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