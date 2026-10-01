Global Capacity Hub conference connects Ghanaian businesses to technology, investment opportunities in London

Global Capacity Hub has held the third edition of its AI, Emerging Technologies & Investment for Business Growth Conference in London, bringing together technology experts, investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders to explore opportunities for innovation, investment and growth.

The conference, held on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the Sheraton Heathrow Hotel under the theme, “Innovate. Invest. Grow.”, marked the second time the event has been hosted in London.

The latest edition expanded the focus of the conference from artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to include investment and business growth.

According to the organisers, the expansion was intended to provide Ghanaian-owned businesses in Ghana and the United Kingdom with access to investors, funding opportunities and strategic partnerships.

The conference was organised by Stephen Forson, Director-General of Global Capacity Hub, and Edward Akorsah, the organisation’s UK Country Director.

Anthonia Adesuwa Owie and Afia Aninwaa served as co-hosts.

Participants attended both physically and virtually, with the programme featuring keynote presentations, panel discussions, practical workshops, exhibitions, networking sessions and a formal dinner.

Focus on practical use of AI

A key message from the conference was the growing role of artificial intelligence as a practical business tool rather than simply a subject for discussion.

Sessions focused on how entrepreneurs and organisations can use AI and emerging technologies to improve productivity, address business challenges, access new markets and remain competitive.

Speakers included Alex Flint, Executive Director at NatWest; Augustine Gyawu Adjei, Head of Engineering at Hubtel; Dr M. G. Srikanthan, Principal AI Strategist; Leanne Boytler, a British business executive in global operations and life sciences; and Isaac Appiah-Kubi, Founder and CEO of Crowned Eagle Financial Services.

Others were Frederick Afrifa, Founder and Managing Director of Leadership Communication Group; AI governance specialist Anthony Baafi; AI automation consultant Fredrick Lutterodt; and business development professional Amina Tabiou.

One of the key sessions was an investment pitching segment, during which selected businesses presented their ventures to potential investors.

The organisers said the session was designed to turn the conference’s expanded investment focus into practical opportunities for participating businesses.

Ghana’s investment opportunities

The Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom also attended the conference and used the platform to highlight Ghana’s investment potential to prospective investors.

Its participation, according to the organisers, reinforced the conference’s objective of connecting international capital and expertise with business opportunities in Ghana.

The event was supported by Hubtel as the Main Sponsor, with Crowned Eagle Financial as Organising Partner and CoreConnect Limited as Marketing Partner.

iPRO Solutions and Enniclic also provided sponsorship support.

The organisers also recognised Isaac Appiah-Kubi, CEO of Crowned Eagle Financial UK, for his contribution to the organisation and delivery of the conference.

Networking and partnerships

Beyond the presentations and workshops, the conference placed emphasis on networking and relationship-building among participants.

The organisers encouraged professionals and entrepreneurs to view conferences and similar platforms as opportunities to build relationships, exchange ideas and identify potential partnerships and investment opportunities.

“Some of the most important opportunities begin with a conversation. Conferences bring people with different ideas, experiences, resources and networks into the same space. When people connect and share ideas, possibilities for collaboration, investment and growth emerge,” the organisers said.

They urged entrepreneurs, business owners, professionals and young people to make greater use of conferences, seminars and networking platforms to expand their knowledge and professional networks.

Dubai, Accra editions ahead

The London conference forms part of Global Capacity Hub’s planned international programme, with the next edition scheduled for Dubai in March 2027.

The conference is expected to return to Ghana in June 2027.

The organisers said the upcoming editions would continue to focus on the intersection of emerging technologies, investment and enterprise, while providing businesses and professionals with opportunities to gain knowledge, build networks, establish partnerships and explore potential investment.

Global Capacity Hub expressed appreciation to its speakers, partners, sponsors, participants, volunteers and other stakeholders for supporting the third edition.

The organisation said it would continue to develop platforms aimed at connecting people, ideas and opportunities to create measurable impact.

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