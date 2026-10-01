Government seeks $165m to complete operational phase of Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, says the government is rallying sectors responsible for the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal to explore funding options to complete the project.
The multi-sectoral approach to financing the project has become necessary following the government's takeover after the concessionaire failed to effectively execute its responsibilities.
Phase one of the project, which will make the port functional, is 65% complete, with contractors awaiting funding to execute the outstanding works.
The Regional Minister made the commitment after touring the project site with members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC).
"It will be a multi-sectoral project which will rally a lot of stakeholders and benefit a lot of institutions. Our role as government is to rally these sectors together with the Finance Minister and other institutions and see how we can get funding to support the contractor," he said.
According to the contractor, JUSTMOH Construction, it will cost $165 million to complete the operational phase of the project.
With the amount secured, the contractor has committed to completing the operational phase in record time.
For 18 months, the government has failed to honour its financial obligations for the construction of the facility.
"We have initiated a lot of engagements, for which reason we went to the Asantehene, the President, the Transport Minister, among others, and such engagements will continue," Dr. Amoakohene added.
A tour of the project site revealed that some key facilities are at advanced stages of completion. Already, the bonded warehouse, mechanical workshop and fire station are all nearing completion.
Major civil works have been completed, with major portions of the Phase One yard paved to withstand heavy cargo pressure.
Presently, staff of JUSTMOH Construction remain on site, working to complete ground works.
The CEO of JUSTMOH Construction, Dr. Justice Amoh, revealed that the company is under financial stress to keep its workers on site.
"As the Minister has assured us, we hope he goes by his word and helps us lobby for our payment. Our suppliers are coming after us because we owe them," he said.
The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) is also calling on the government to provide the necessary assistance to help complete the project.
CEO of the GSA, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, described the project as essential to improving the economy and decongesting the Tema and Takoradi ports while boosting trade in the northern sector of the country.
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