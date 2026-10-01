Poor institutional leadership hindering Ghana’s creative industry – Oscar Provencal 

Veteran actor Oscar Provencal has identified poor institutional leadership as a major setback hindering the growth of Ghana’s creative industry.

Speaking in an interview with host George Quaye on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning on Wednesday, Mr Provencal expressed concern about how leadership structures function within the creative space.

According to him, the industry’s challenges are not isolated, but reflect a broader national problem.

“Institutional leadership has been a problem in the creative industry. And we are just a microscopic microcosm of the picture,” he said.

He explained that everything that happens at the national level inevitably affects the creative industry, which he described as a miniature representation of the larger national system.

Mr Provencal shared his thoughts on what must be done to help the industry thrive. He believes that, as a people and as an industry, there is a need to attract the right kind of leadership.

“As an industry we must attract the right leadership that is not encumbered by politics, leadership that has qualified and knowledgeable people, visionary leaders who don’t only communicate but perform actions and members who have to be of a higher calibre,” he stated.

The veteran actor, best known for his role as Inspector Bediako, also expressed concern about the attitude of some industry players towards critical administrative matters.

He lamented that many members fail to deal with issues relating to policy and administration, and grumbled about poor attendance at meetings convened to discuss the future of the industry.

Touching on the Ghanaian movie industry, Mr Provencal revealed that stakeholders are currently working on improving leadership structures and ensuring equality in membership in order to help the industry expand and become more competitive.

He said reforming leadership and membership will be crucial if Ghana’s movie industry is to reclaim its prominence and create more opportunities for practitioners.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.