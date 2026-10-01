Contractors move to site for construction of 120-bed trauma hospital in Bole – Kwakye Ofosu

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Contractors have moved to site to commence construction of a 120-bed Specialised Trauma and Emergency Hospital at Bole in the Savannah Region, according to a Facebook post by Government Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

The 16,000-square-metre facility is expected to provide specialised emergency and trauma care to residents in Bole and surrounding communities.

The project forms part of efforts to expand access to critical healthcare infrastructure and strengthen emergency medical services in the region.

According to the Minister, the hospital will include a 24-hour Accident and Emergency Unit, trauma resuscitation bays, emergency operating theatres, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a High Dependency Unit (HDU).

It will also have specialised trauma wards and a burns treatment unit.

The facility will further provide orthopaedic and surgical units as well as imaging and diagnostic services, among other specialised healthcare facilities.

Posting details of the project on Facebook today, Felix Kwakye Ofosu said contractors had moved to site, signalling the commencement of construction works on the hospital.

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