Work begins on 160-bed Western North Regional Referral Hospital – Kwakye Ofosu

Audio By Carbonatix
Construction work has commenced on the 160-bed Western North Regional Referral Hospital near Sefwi Wiawso, with contractors moving to the site to begin work on the 21,500-square-metre facility.
Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu announced the development in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 30, describing the commencement of work as a major step towards delivering the new regional referral facility.
The Western North project forms part of the government’s plan to construct 160-bed regional referral hospitals in the Oti, Savannah and Western North regions.
The facilities are intended to expand healthcare infrastructure and increase access to specialised and referral services closer to residents.
Mr Kwakye Ofosu had earlier announced that President John Dramani Mahama would cut the sod for the three projects as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and expand access to higher-level medical services in the regions.
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