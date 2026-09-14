Accra-Kumasi Expressway: Contractor to be selected within four weeks – Kwakye Ofosu

The process to select a contractor for the construction of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway has begun, with the Expression of Interest for prequalification published on Friday, September 11, 2026.

Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu announced the development in a Facebook post on Monday, September 14.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the publication will be followed by a contractor selection process expected to take no more than four weeks, paving the way for the government to award the contract before the end of 2026.

The move marks a major step towards the implementation of the proposed expressway, which is expected to provide a faster alternative route between the capital and Kumasi.

President John Dramani Mahama, speaking at Kwaso in the Ashanti Region during the handover of the 175.6-kilometre right-of-way for the project, said the 198.7-kilometre six-lane expressway would significantly cut travel time between Accra and Kumasi. He said its separate alignment from the existing 270-kilometre highway would reduce the distance by nearly 70 kilometres.

The President said motorists travelling at the recommended speed of 120km per hour could make the journey much faster, while even a speed of 100km per hour could bring the travel time down to about two hours from the current five to six hours.

He said the shorter journey would also allow people to travel between Accra and Kumasi for business and return home the same day.

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