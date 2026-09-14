Accra-Kumasi Expressway: Contractor to be selected within four weeks – Kwakye Ofosu

Audio By Carbonatix
The process to select a contractor for the construction of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway has begun, with the Expression of Interest for prequalification published on Friday, September 11, 2026.
Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu announced the development in a Facebook post on Monday, September 14.
Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the publication will be followed by a contractor selection process expected to take no more than four weeks, paving the way for the government to award the contract before the end of 2026.
The move marks a major step towards the implementation of the proposed expressway, which is expected to provide a faster alternative route between the capital and Kumasi.
President John Dramani Mahama, speaking at Kwaso in the Ashanti Region during the handover of the 175.6-kilometre right-of-way for the project, said the 198.7-kilometre six-lane expressway would significantly cut travel time between Accra and Kumasi. He said its separate alignment from the existing 270-kilometre highway would reduce the distance by nearly 70 kilometres.
The President said motorists travelling at the recommended speed of 120km per hour could make the journey much faster, while even a speed of 100km per hour could bring the travel time down to about two hours from the current five to six hours.
He said the shorter journey would also allow people to travel between Accra and Kumasi for business and return home the same day.
Latest Stories
-
Ashaiman’s deplorable roads: How long must residents wait?
2 minutes
-
Elevate Africa Summit to push AfCFTA toward fully functional markets
5 minutes
-
The search for clean water has failed — so can Nanton Zuo save the water source it already has?
16 minutes
-
Accra-Kumasi Expressway construction expected to begin in January 2027 – CEO
22 minutes
-
Parents in Ashanti make U-turn on Category C, D Schools as reporting deadline approaches
30 minutes
-
September 21 declared public holiday for Founder’s Day
33 minutes
-
Indonesia rescuers battle turbulent seas in search for 129 people after passenger ship capsizes
50 minutes
-
Iceland’s last whaling company shrugs off threat of permanent ban
56 minutes
-
‘Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks’ – GBA President on CJ’s SOEs comments
58 minutes
-
Member of UK Armed Forces dies in road traffic incident in Ukraine
1 hour
-
Mahama to honour GAF Engineers Regiment with Order of the Companion of the Volta
1 hour
-
Agbodza demands quality, value for money in Accra-Kumasi Expressway construction
1 hour
-
Companies left China to dodge tariffs, now some are heading back
1 hour
-
Bali police investigate after Australian man and children found dead in home
1 hour
-
Government will not borrow to fund Accra-Kumasi Expressway – Ato Forson
1 hour