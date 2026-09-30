Daily Insight for CEOs: Finishing Q3 strong and entering Q4 with purpose

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Insight
The end of September marks the close of the third quarter and the beginning of the final stretch of the year.
For CEOs, this is a moment to connect reflection with action. The organization must recognize what has been achieved, confront what remains unfinished, and enter Q4 with clear priorities and disciplined execution.
A strong finish is not simply about completing the calendar year. It is about creating momentum for the year ahead.
Key Strategies:
- Close critical Q3 performance gaps.
- Confirm the most important Q4 priorities.
- Align resources with year-end objectives.
- Strengthen executive accountability.
- Begin shaping the 2027 strategic agenda.
CEO Leadership Actions.
✅ Review Q3 performance with the executive team.
✅ Confirm the organization’s three most important Q4 outcomes.
✅ Establish clear ownership for year-end priorities.
Actionable Tip
- Before beginning October, ask: “What are the three results we absolutely must deliver before December 31?”
Why This Matters?
A disciplined transition from Q3 to Q4 enables CEOs to finish the year with focus while building momentum for the next strategic cycle.
Author
Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader, and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and serves on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.
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