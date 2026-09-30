Daily Insight for CEOs: Finishing Q3 strong and entering Q4 with purpose

Insight

The end of September marks the close of the third quarter and the beginning of the final stretch of the year.

For CEOs, this is a moment to connect reflection with action. The organization must recognize what has been achieved, confront what remains unfinished, and enter Q4 with clear priorities and disciplined execution.

A strong finish is not simply about completing the calendar year. It is about creating momentum for the year ahead.

Key Strategies:

Close critical Q3 performance gaps. Confirm the most important Q4 priorities. Align resources with year-end objectives. Strengthen executive accountability. Begin shaping the 2027 strategic agenda.

CEO Leadership Actions.

✅ Review Q3 performance with the executive team.

✅ Confirm the organization’s three most important Q4 outcomes.

✅ Establish clear ownership for year-end priorities.

Actionable Tip

Before beginning October, ask: “What are the three results we absolutely must deliver before December 31?”

Why This Matters?

A disciplined transition from Q3 to Q4 enables CEOs to finish the year with focus while building momentum for the next strategic cycle.

Author

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader, and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and serves on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.