Opinion

Daily Insight for CEOs: Finishing Q3 strong and entering Q4 with purpose

Source: Ernest De-Graft Egyir  
  30 September 2026 12:21pm
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Insight

The end of September marks the close of the third quarter and the beginning of the final stretch of the year.

For CEOs, this is a moment to connect reflection with action. The organization must recognize what has been achieved, confront what remains unfinished, and enter Q4 with clear priorities and disciplined execution.

A strong finish is not simply about completing the calendar year. It is about creating momentum for the year ahead.

Key Strategies:

  1. Close critical Q3 performance gaps.
  2. Confirm the most important Q4 priorities.
  3. Align resources with year-end objectives.
  4. Strengthen executive accountability.
  5. Begin shaping the 2027 strategic agenda.

CEO Leadership Actions.

✅ Review Q3 performance with the executive team.

✅ Confirm the organization’s three most important Q4 outcomes.

✅ Establish clear ownership for year-end priorities.

Actionable Tip

  • Before beginning October, ask: “What are the three results we absolutely must deliver before December 31?”

Why This Matters?

A disciplined transition from Q3 to Q4 enables CEOs to finish the year with focus while building momentum for the next strategic cycle.

Author

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader, and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and serves on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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