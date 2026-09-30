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Ayariga announces plans for live broadcast of MMDAs’ meetings on local radio stations

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  30 September 2026 12:58pm
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The Minister of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has announced plans to introduce regulations and directives requiring Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to broadcast their meetings live on local FM stations.

The initiative is aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in local governance while giving residents greater access to proceedings and decisions of their assemblies.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting with development partners, heads of departments and agencies of the Ministry in Accra, Mr Ayariga said the Ministry would work with local broadcasting stations to make assembly proceedings accessible to the communities they serve.

He said assemblies function as local legislative bodies and their proceedings should therefore be open and transparent to the public.

“Every assembly meeting, I’m coming out with regulations and directives that say that every assembly meeting must be aired live on the local FM stations because assemblies are local legislative bodies.

“Their proceedings must be as transparent and open to the localities the same way that the proceedings of the national assembly, which is a national parliament, is equally,” he said on Wednesday, September 30.

According to the Minister, the Ministry is already supporting regional broadcasting stations and intends to leverage their platforms to improve public access to local government proceedings.

He said the move would also help strengthen public participation and accountability by enabling residents to follow discussions and decisions taken by their respective assemblies.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts by the Ministry to improve transparency and public engagement within Ghana’s local government system.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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