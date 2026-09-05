Local Government Ministry to support MMDAs to deliver gov’t agenda 

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, says the Ministry is fully prepared to support all 261 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and Regional Ministers to deliver on the government's development agenda.

Mr Ayariga gave the assurance on Friday during a courtesy call on His Eminence Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, which he described as his first official destination after being sworn into office.

According to the minister, his portfolio brings together three critical areas of national governance: local government, chieftaincy and religious affairs.

He explained that the Ministry works under the direction of the President and in coordination with the Executive Secretary to the President to strengthen Ghana’s decentralisation system.

"Now, the Local Government, the President, the Executive Secretary, Office of the President are fully going to support Local Government, District Municipalities, 261 MMDAs, and Regional Ministers to deliver their mandate," Mr Ayariga stated.

He said the broad mandate places the ministry at the centre of implementing initiatives aimed at improving local governance, traditional leadership, and relations with religious institutions.

Mr Ayariga also used the visit to link his local government mandate to the government’s proposed redevelopment of the Jamestown area in Accra, particularly the evacuation of a refuse heap believed to have accumulated for over 50 years.

He disclosed plans to reorganise the community into vertical, high-rise residential spaces using stacked and refurbished containers as part of efforts to optimise land use.

"If you have one thousand containers and you place them on one another and then you create doors and windows and then you internal panelling and then you wire staircases, you can accommodate this entire population of about a hundred thousand people in less than ten per cent of the land," he explained.

The minister stressed that the initiative would not amount to evicting residents but rather reorganising the settlement into a more structured and livable community.

"You haven't sacked them; you have just organised them in such a way that they go vertical instead of this horizontal layout that occupies the entire space," he added.

He said the proposed redevelopment would be complemented with essential social amenities, including roads, public toilets, washrooms, and eateries.

Mr Ayariga gave an assurance that his ministry will continue to work closely with MMDAs and Regional Ministers to ensure local governance effectively drives the government’s development priorities.

He also urged Muslims to emulate the peaceful leadership of the Chief Imam.

Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, the Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, commended Mr Ayariga for his continued respect and reverence for the Office of the National Chief Imam.

"All your courtesies, your kindness, your gestures, your reverence, your respect for the Chief Imam, we are grateful to you for all those things," Sheikh Shaibu said.

He disclosed that the Minister had earlier communicated his intention to make the chief imam's palace his first point of call after assuming office.

"The communication was given to the Chief Imam that you have decided, having been sworn in your office, you want to make this place the first destination you visit, and we are so glad and excited; we are thankful to God that finally you are here, and the Chief Imam is very happy with that," he said.

Sheikh Shaibu said the decision reflects the respect the minister attaches to the office and its significance in Ghana’s religious and national life.

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