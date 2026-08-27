Audit Committees inaugurated to strengthen accountability at MMDAs

The newly inaugurated Audit Committees of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region have been tasked to strengthen internal controls, monitor audit recommendations, and ensure prudent management of public resources.

The committees were inaugurated by the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) at a ceremony in Accra on Wednesday.

Mr Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey, the Deputy Director-General in charge of Finance, Administration and Support Services at the IAA, who delivered a message on behalf of the Director-General, Mr Conrad Z. Dumbah, said the inauguration went beyond a formal ceremony.

He described it as a renewed commitment to accountability, transparency and good governance at the local government level.

The committees are expected to provide oversight of internal audit activities, review audit reports, monitor implementation of recommendations and ensure weaknesses in internal controls were promptly addressed.

He urged members to work independently and objectively, stressing that audit committees should be regarded as partners in good governance rather than “enemies of management.”

“Every cedi entrusted to your assemblies represents public trust and must be properly accounted for and utilised for its intended purpose,” he said.

Mr Aborbi-Ayitey urged members to familiarise themselves with Sections 83 to 88 of the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act, which outlined the functions of Audit Committees.

Madam Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, said the increased flow of public resources to MMDAs demanded stronger oversight and accountability.

She said with more than 80 per cent of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) being transferred directly to MMDAs, the assemblies had a greater responsibility to ensure that the resources were properly accounted for and translated into tangible development.

Madam Sowah urged the committees to monitor procurement, expenditure, revenue mobilisation, contract management, asset management and project implementation to prevent financial losses and recurring audit infractions.

“An audit recommendation has little value if it remains on paper; its true value lies in the corrective action that follows,” she said.

The Reverend Harry Nii Kwatei Owoo, Chief Director, Greater Accra Regional Coordinating, representing the Regional Minister, urged members to demonstrate objectivity, integrity, professionalism and diligence in the discharge of their duties.

He said their effectiveness should be measured not by the number of meetings they attended, but by the improvements their work brought to the operations of the assemblies.

He also urged the committees to pay particular attention to risk management, internal controls, procurement processes, financial management and implementation of both internal and external audit recommendations.

The five mandated members of each Audit Committee comprise three independent members; one of whom was nominated by the IAA, and two by the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana. The two others were nominated by management.

They took the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy and were required to complete conflict-of-interest declarations as part of the inauguration process.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.