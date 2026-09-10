MMDAs must take responsibility for sanitation – Mahama Ayariga

Minister for Local Government, Mahama Ayariga, says he will push Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to take greater responsibility for sanitation management in their respective jurisdictions.

He said the assemblies already have the legal mandate, funding, and enforcement mechanisms needed to tackle sanitation challenges and should not wait for the establishment of a separate sanitation authority.

Speaking on Thursday, September 10, Mr Ayariga said the 261 MMDAs are responsible for sanitation and have access to funding through the District Assemblies Common Fund and internally generated revenue.

Mr Ayariga said the assemblies have the mandate to recruit sanitation workers, collect property and sanitation rates, and enforce relevant bylaws.

He therefore called on the MMDAs to make better use of these powers to address sanitation problems in their communities.

“You are the authority. You are managing this geographical space. And yours is to make sure that it is clean. There is no vacuum in terms of institutions. They have just refused to work, and they have refused to work in some instances because nobody is pushing them to work. And my job as minister is to push them to work. I will do that,” he stated.

Mr Ayariga said he remains open to exploring the proposal for a sanitation authority, but its establishment must not be used as a reason for MMDAs to neglect their existing responsibilities.

He spoke on Breakfast Daily on Channel One TV on September 10.

He said the assemblies must be held accountable for sanitation in their areas and make full use of the powers available to them to address the challenges.

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